Campbell River school district gets nod for energy efficiency

The district received about $55,000 in rebates for high efficiency equipment in 2020.

School District 72 gained some recognition for their energy efficiency this week.

Its 17 schools and alternate learning centre, which serve 6,000 earned a 2021 Efficiency in Action award in the Medium Commercial category from FortisBC.

Manager of operations for the district, Steve Woods, explained some secrets to the district’s success.

“Start with the quick and easy wins to gain momentum and apply for rebates, such as those provided by FortisBC, so you can reinvest in future energy conservation projects,” he said.

READ MORE: Campbell River school board advocates replacement of Cedar Elementary

READ MORE: FortisBC outlines renewable energy plan blueprint

SD72 received about $55,000 in rebates for high-efficiency equipment in 2020, including boiler upgrades at Willow Point Elementary and Phoenix Middle School, and a condensing makeup air unit at the Southgate Middle School wood shop. These upgrades are estimated to save 1,200 GJ (gigajoule) of natural gas annually, and support the school district’s ongoing efforts to educate students about saving energy and taking care of the environment.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverFortisBCSD72