Campbell River School District food program continues to support more than 190 students

A food program that supports Campbell River students is continuing to operate despite in-class instruction at B.C. schools being suspended indefinitely.
School staff have been working hard to ensure the continuation of a food service program for more than 190 students in the Campbell River School District.
The groceries are bought with Ministry of Education Community Link funding. Packages are assembled by district staff on Wednesdays and are delivered directly to family homes by school bus drivers on Thursdays.
During his opening remarks for the March 31 school board meeting, Superintendent Jeremy Morrow said the program would continue as long as it was needed and possible.
