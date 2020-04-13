Campbell River School District food program continues to support more than 190 students

Packages are assembled by district staff and delivered by school bus drivers

A food program that supports Campbell River students is continuing to operate despite in-class instruction at B.C. schools being suspended indefinitely.

School staff have been working hard to ensure the continuation of a food service program for more than 190 students in the Campbell River School District.

The groceries are bought with Ministry of Education Community Link funding. Packages are assembled by district staff on Wednesdays and are delivered directly to family homes by school bus drivers on Thursdays.

During his opening remarks for the March 31 school board meeting, Superintendent Jeremy Morrow said the program would continue as long as it was needed and possible.

The Campbell River School District continues to support students who would normally access meal programs through their school. The district is delivering food packages to their homes every Thursday for as long as possible. The most recent delivery even included some Easter treats. Photo by Campbell River School District – Facebook