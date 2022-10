Trustee results now available

The results are in for the Campbell River School District trustee election.

Electoral Area 1 (Greater Campbell River)

Craig Gillis – 6,824

Joyce McMann – 5,005

Kat L. Eddy – 4,420

Daryl W. Hagen – 4,334

Dave R. Harper – 3,675

Electoral Area 2 (Sayward Valley)

Shannon Briggs – Acclaimed

Electoral Area 3 (Quadra)

Jan Gladish – Acclaimed

