School superintendent Tom Longridge gives Carihi grad Colin MacAdam his award.

Campbell River School District announces top academic graduates

Roberts, MacAdam win top honours at their schools

As schools set to open for the start of another school year, School District No. 72 is proud to announce that Timberline Secondary graduate Olivia Roberts and Carihi Secondary graduate Clinton MacAdam are the 2017/2018 recipients of the prestigious Governor General’s Medallion.

The Governor General’s Medallion is awarded to one student from each secondary school throughout the province for achieving the highest, combined academic grade point average during their Grade 11 and Grade 12 years.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate Olivia and Clinton on behalf of all their former teachers and our school district,” said school superintendent Tom Longridge. “These two students have excelled in their studies and will undoubtedly make Campbell River proud in whatever path they choose to follow.”

Olivia Roberts, Timberline’s top academic student last year, will be entering North Island College’s business program this September. Beyond her academic and professional endeavours, Olivia aspires to become a published novelist and plans to continue to help others through volunteer efforts.

Carihi Secondary’s top academic student for last school year, Clinton MacAdam has been accepted to the University of British Columbia Science 1 program. In addition to being a dedicated student, Clinton is a second degree black belt in Karate. He also wrote for the Carihi Mirror student newspaper, was president of the Interact Club, involved in student leadership, and served on the Campbell River Youth Action Committee and as a student representative on the school district’s calendar committee.

