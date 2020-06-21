A still from a Sandowne Elementary School video demonstrating some of the changes that will be in place for the voluntary return to part-time in-class instruction in the Campbell River School District on June 1, 2020.

Campbell River School District already planning for fall

Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan would see a return to full-time in-class instruction in September

A fraction of Campbell River School District students returned to school for optional in-class instruction this month.

Forty per cent of elementary-age students and 20 per cent of middle and high school students took part in the part-time in-class return to schools that began on June 1.

RELATED: Some students return to Campbell River public schools this week

“It does look different. The buildings are different. The way the school is organized is different,” said Superintendent Jeremy Morrow during the Board of Education’s June 16 virtual meeting – the final one before summer break. “But overall it was as smooth a restart in June as we could hope for.”

Across the province, approximately 30 per cent of students returned to schools, according to the Ministry of Education.

So far, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there have been no new COVID-19 cases linked to the re-opening of schools.

RELATED: B.C. teacher’s union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Campbell River middle and secondary students had their final day of school on June 19, while elementary school students will wrap up the year on June 22 or 23.

Morrow said the district is already preparing plans for the fall.

“Although we are optimistic and are hopeful to see a full return to classes in the fall, we are busy developing plans to ensure that we are in a more ready position than we were in March to respond to wherever we need to be on the dial.”

RELATED: Campbell River teachers find useful strategies in virtual classrooms

B.C. is in the middle of the government’s phased approach to re-opening different sectors, called BC’s Restart Plan. The province is current in Phase 2 of 4.

On June 17, Premier John Horgan said they were looking at a shift to Phase 3 soon. Under the new phase, a return to full-time in-class instruction would happen in September, if it’s safe to do so.

Most Read