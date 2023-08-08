Campbell River School District 72 welcomes new superintendent and CEO

School District 72 has appointed Geoff Manning as the district’s new superintendent of schools and chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1, 2023.

Manning comes to Campbell River from the Comox Valley School District (SD71). Manning held a variety of senior leadership positions over the course of his 20 years with the district, most recently as acting superintendent.

Manning began his administrative career at Courtenay Middle School and then went on to serve as a vice-principal or principal at six different schools. During his tenure with Comox Valley School District, he was also the director of instruction for kindergarten to grade 12, assistant superintendent, and deputy superintendent.

A passionate educator and life-long learner, Manning believes that building positive relationships is the key to connecting everyone in creating an effective learning community. He has a focus on student learning and achievement and is an ardent promoter of staff and student well-being.

“We are very pleased to welcome Geoff as the new superintendent of Campbell River School District,” says Kat Eddy, chair of the School District 72 Board of Education. “Geoff has a reputation as a visionary leader known for bringing people together. He exemplifies the values of positive relationship building and collaboration that is so important in our school district. Under Geoff’s guidance and direction, we look forward to continuing the collaborative work that our district has undertaken, specifically over the last four years.”

Some of his professional highlights include working closely with the K’omoks First Nation to create a new Local Education Agreement focusing on improving Indigenous student outcomes in SD71, supporting environmental initiatives across the district, and working collaboratively with the District Parent Advisory Council, CUPE and the Comox Valley Teachers Association to improve the life chances of all students.

Manning has a Masters of Educational Leadership, as well as his professional teaching certificate from the University of British Columbia, and a Bachelor of Arts and Science from Western Washington University.

“I am very excited to be joining School District 72 in beautiful Campbell River to work with the Board of Education, Indigenous rights holders, partner groups, the senior leadership team, and the entire staff to continue to improve equity and student achievement, and to work collaboratively with the local First Nations communities to expand cultural exposure and learning opportunities in SD72 schools,” said Manning.

