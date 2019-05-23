Secretary-treasurer Kevin Patrick outlines some of the budget additions for school trustees at a recent meeting. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River school board looks to fund items with surplus

Budget additions include furniture, First Nations elders and student supervision

With a small surplus projected for the next budget, the board for School District 72 is funding some additions for the coming school year.

At the May 14 meeting, secretary-treasurer Kevin Patrick provided trustees with an overview of the upcoming annual operating budget, one that presently includes a small surplus of $308,880.

At an earlier meeting this year, he had told the board this was a different situation from years of structural deficits the district faced.

“This year we’ve kind of been in a bit of a different situation where we started the budget process with a surplus, and that has led to a lot more feedback,” he said.

The board had also agreed to draw on previous unrestricted surplus money at the outset of the budget process starting in March, up to $535,000 in addition to the surplus to cover some areas to be funded.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River School District facing unexpected surplus for next budget

Patrick said the district had received a great deal of feedback during consultations for the preliminary budget, which has to be passed by the board and submitted to the province before the end of June. The school districts then puts together a final budget once they know their operating grant based on enrolment.

“The budget process we changed this year just a little bit,” he said, referring to senior management making recommendations to the board.

He highlighted some recommendations based on feedback through consultations with stakeholders such as the budget function committee and parent representatives. Some common themes from the consultation process included the need to continue replacing furniture, support elders in residence and enhance student supervision and mental health support, an item which was brought up in parent meetings.

“We’re looking at priorities but we also have to weigh some of the risks that we’re facing for this next budget year,” he said.

He explained the year after next, in particular, could be less predictable because of the expected change in the province’s funding formula. This, in turn, could mean cutbacks as well as the risk of running out of surplus.

For now, specific recommendations include: $10,000 for a custodial helper position; $150,000 for contingency for unfunded wage increases; $10,000 for two human resources secretarial positions to move to a 12-month positions; $167,385 to improve custodial service (the equivalent of three positions); $30,000 for Indigenous elders in schools; $50,000 literacy position of .5 FTE; $25,000 for mental health training for staff to support students; $20,000 for a .2 FTE careers position at Robron; and $12,354 for two new student supervision positions.

Previously, the district addressed some operational expenses using surplus funds, but the district has moved toward adding this items to regular ongoing operational expenses, meaning they are to be funded on a continual rather than a one-time basis from surplus. The district lists these as $300,000 for strategic priorities to help with the new strategic plan, $10,000 for critical incidence, $50,000 for furniture renewal and $40,000 for training.

Trustees commended the process of soliciting feedback from stakeholders for the budget.

“When I first came on board, our books were not open to anyone,” said long-time trustee Daryl Hagen.

Previous story
Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash
Next story
Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

Just Posted

Campbell River-area residents on the hook following fisheries violations

DFO announces convictions related to sea urchin, prawn fisheries

Campbell River arena first to switch to carbon dioxide from ammonia

Work to decommission refrigeration system at Strathcona Gardens now underway

Fraser Valley man dead after car hurtles from embankment west of Campbell River

Survivor of crash rushed to hospital by helicopter in serious condition

Sixteen registered for Indigenous kindergarten program in Campbell River

Program uses four seasons model and incorporates wildlife wisdom and cultural activities

City of Campbell River to consider banning commercial bottling of groundwater

Many other communities and regional districts have already banned the practice

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

B.C. Supreme Court dismisses review around ferry workers’ right to strike

B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union collective agreement expires November 2020

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

Cystic Fibrosis Walk Sunday in Campbell River

Help make CF history, for Maysa’s sake

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Most Read