Campbell River Rotary clubs’ March for Children raises money for hospital apparatus

The Campbell River Rotary clubs raised money for the hospital foundation through their March for Children project.
The two clubs presented the Campbell River Hospital Foundation with $16,011 which will be used to purchase a Vascular Imaging Machine – a vein viewer which used infrared light to find and map out veins 10-15 mm deep – for the maternity department.
This mobile equipment has real-time image, with an approximate 98 per cent accuracy for assessing actual vein size, ensuring a high success rate to access the vein. Because the monitor shows the vein on the skin, the viewer can also distract older pediatric patients, making the experiences of a needle less frightening.
The March for Children is a project shared between the Rotary Club of Campbell River and the Rotary Club of Campbell River Daybreak and has generated more than $440,000 since it began in the 1950’s.
Held annually, March for Children volunteers are stationed at intersections around the city to collect funds.