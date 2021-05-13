Campbell River rope crew attempts rescue for motor vehicle incident to find nobody there

Vehicle went off the road on Gold River highway

Campbell River RCMP and Search and Rescue were on scene to assist the Fire Department in finding the driver of the vehicle. Black Press File Photo

The Campbell River Fire Department’s rope rescue crew was deployed on Thursday morning to get to a vehicle that had gone off road on the Gold River highway only to find out there was nobody in the vehicle.

“We had a vehicle go over the bank and had to use our rope rescue techs to rappel down and check for any occupants,” said fire chief Thomas Doherty. “None were found.”

No occupants were found near the road either.

“We had RCMP and Search and Rescue there as well checking along the water side for anybody that might have been thrown from the vehicle,” Doherty added. “Nobody was found.”

