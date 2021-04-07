Campbell River restaurant closes for day due to COVID-19 exposure

A Campbell River restaurant has had a COVID-19 exposure among their staff over the weekend.

Session Taproom updated the community on their website on April 7 about a COVID-19 exposure of one staff member over the weekend who has since developed some symptoms.

“As a precaution, while we await test results, we have decided to close the taproom for today, Wednesday April 7, and perform a deep clean of our space,” reads the notice on the website.

It continues that there has been no chance of exposure to any patrons.

The restaurant has not been instructed by Island Health to close, but are doing so out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Despite our diligent cleaning protocols and enforced mask usage, we know that COVID numbers are on the rise and need to do everything possible to stop the chain of transmission no matter how devastating to our business that may be,” the notice reads.

More information will come as it is available.

