Flames destroyed a home at 2335 Henderson Ave. on June 25, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River residents sentenced for starting 2019 house fire

Eddie Cliffe Jr., 44, and Gwen Olney, 65, sentenced to 21 months in jail

A pair of Campbell River residents were sentenced in connection with a 2019 house fire on the Wei Wai Kum reserve.

Eddie Cliffe Jr. 44, and Gwen Olney, 65, were each given 21 months in jail, an 18 month probation, and a ban on owning firearms for 10 years, at their Oct. 1 court date at Campbell River Law Courts.

The home at 2335 Henderson Avenue was set ablaze on June 25, 2019.

READ MORE: Campbell River residents charged with arson following house fire

READ MORE: You might not know these B.C. records are public

Smoke was visible from miles away when the house went up in flames.

No injuries were reported a the time, and firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from damaging nearby homes.

The fire was fueled by propane cylinders, and a number of explosions occurred. One blast produced shrapnel that narrowly missed firefighters, according to the Campbell River Fire Department.

