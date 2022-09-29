Campbell River residents get chance to learn about Medical Assistance in Dying

Campbell River residents can learn about Medical Assistance in Dying in a webinar lecture on Oct. 4. Photo supplied by Alzheimer Society of B.C.

More than 85,000 people in B.C. are currently living with Alzheimer’s’ disease or other forms of dementia, many of whom are in Campbell River.

Because symptoms of the disease worsen over time, people in the early stages often express concerns about their future. They know their ability to make health-care decisions may diminish as they progress to the later stages.

Maintaining quality of life, preparing for advanced care and end-of-life care all may can become everyday topics for many families – and the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is available to help families have those conversations.

One topic related to end-of-life care that families may have questions about is Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD). To help, the Alzheimer Society is hosting a webinar series on end-of-life options on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

It’s is a complex and personal issue. Since MAiD first became legal in Canada in 2016, there has been much public debate related to its use. The Alzheimer Society of B.C. has invited Dr. Dirk Coetsee, to share his experiences as a MAiD provider in B.C., as well as information about the current law and practices for MAiD in B.C. as it relates to dementia as part of the series.

This informational session will cover topics including:

– The history of MAiD legislation

– MAiD practices and processes

– Common questions related to waiver of final consent and advance requests and how these impact the people living with dementia

“We want to ensure that people living with dementia, their family members and caregivers understand what MAiD is and how it works, so they can make informed decisions about their personal and health-care, including at the end of life,” says Avery Milne, Provincial Coordinator, Policy Analysis, at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “We recognize that people living with dementia are individuals and they have the same rights as everyone else, including the right to participate in decisions about their life and care.”

To register, click here.

