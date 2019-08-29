Flames destroyed a home at 2335 Henderson Ave. on June 25, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River residents charged with arson following house fire

Eddie Cliffe Jr., 42, and Gwen Olney, 63, charged in connection with fire at Wei Wai Kum reserve

Two Campbell River residents face arson charges following a June 25 house fire on the Wei Wai Kum reserve.

Arrests warrants were issued last week for Eddie Cliffe Jr., 42, and Gwen Olney, 63, in connection with a fire that destroyed the home at 2335 Henderson Ave., Campbell River RCMP said on Thursday.

Olney turned herself in at the Campbell River Courthouse on Wednesday and was released with several conditions. The first court appearance is set for Sept. 9, according to an RCMP media release.

Cliffe turned himself in at the courthouse on Thursday and is awaiting an appearance before a judge, police said.

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP arrest man in arson investigation

READ MORE: Shrapnel narrowly missed firefighters in ‘suspicious’ Campbell River house fire

Sgt. Dave Johnson said in the statement, police conducted the investigation “quickly and thoroughly” due to the potential danger caused by the fire, notably for first responders and residents living in the surrounding area.

“A house fire that is deliberately set is particularly concerning as it is a dangerous situation that is totally preventable,” he said.

Johnson also thanked the public for providing information, noting that witnesses aided investigators in obtaining the charge approval.

Smoke was visible from miles away when the home went up in flames. No injuries were reported and firefighters managed to prevent it from spreading to other homes.

The fire was fueled by propane cylinders and a number of explosions occurred. One explosion produced shrapnel that narrowly missed firefighters, according to the Campbell River Fire Department.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges
Next story
Mount Washington zip line open in time for long weekend

Just Posted

Campbell River residents charged with arson following house fire

Eddie Cliffe Jr., 42, and Gwen Olney, 63, charged in connection with fire at Wei Wai Kum reserve

City of Campbell River to spend $200,000 on installing pre-fab washroom downtown

Toilet is designed to discourage vagrancy, withstand and deter vandalism and be easier to maintain

NIC’s future in Campbell River hopefully to include student housing

School currently working on next iteration of its strategic plan, council told

Young Storm team sets high expectations

Staff aim to promote players to higher leagues while winning games in Junior B

New look to North Island College’s Campbell River campus

New and returning North Island College students are invited to kick off… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

The leader of the federal NDP named his favourite teams, player, and hopes for the Stanley Cup

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Mount Washington zip line open in time for long weekend

The lower two spans opened this week; the resort aims for the full line to be running this season

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Most Read