Campbell River residents asked to conserve water to avoid increased restrictions

Stage 2 restrictions could be on their way if people don’t voluntarily reign in their use

The city is warning residents to reign in their water use if they want to avoid going to Stage 2 restrictions. Black Press File Photo

With the temperatures rising, demand on Campbell River’s water consumption has increased over the past few weeks, according to the city’s water supervisor Nathalie Viau, and everyone is going to need to dial it back if they want to avoid the city adding more restrictions.

“We’re experiencing an increase in water consumption with the hot weather, and are now at the point where we are urging local residents to be mindful of water consumption and conserve water to avoid a stage two watering restriction,” Viau says.

Stage two watering restrictions limit watering lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs through irrigation to once a week, down from the three currently allowed.

“Even with a healthy supply of water stored in the lakes behind Campbell River, the system of pipes and pumps limits how much water we can deliver throughout the community,” Viau says, “and we monitor water use and set watering restrictions to ensure we have water available in the system for firefighting.”

To ensure that residents and businesses are informed on which watering restriction stage is in place, information signs are installed outside of the City’s Dogwood Operations Centre, at the intersection of Rockland and Island Highway, and at Alder and Coronation. Presently the city is on Stage 1 watering restrictions, which allow residents to water lawns during the following times:

• Odd-numbered house addresses may water only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Even-numbered house addresses may water only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Watering gardens, trees, shrubs, and community gardens by hand or with a spring-loaded type nozzles with automatic shut-off connected to hose is allowed at any time during the day in all stages. More information is available on the city website www.campbellriver.ca in regards to the various activities, watering restrictions stages and schedules, including watering times for non-residential properties. Residents can also call the water hotline at 250-203-2316 or send an email at water.wise@campbellriver.ca if they have additional questions.

The city suggests that residents follow these guidelines for water conservation and lawn care:

• Mow lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn.

• Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

• Water for a maximum of two sessions per week, encouraging deep root systems.

• Provide good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

The city says staff will continue to patrol the community for the remainder of July and the month of August, educating people that are using more water than necessary, and will be monitoring to ensure that residents are following the restrictions.