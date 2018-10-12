Campbell River resident captures backyard bears in photos

A family of black bears is a common site in the backyard of amateur photographer David Baar. Photo from davebaar.com

Amateur photographer David Baar, who lives on Chum Rd. in North Campbell River, has found a ready subject in his own backyard: a family of black bears.

“Back behind us is a shallow ravine, and it’s clearly one of the routes that bears take to the river,” he said.

One of the bears has a nickname: the mother is called Sleepy. These days, she’s accompanied by two cubs.

Baar said it’s important to be respectful of the animals. He tries to avoid disturbing them or letting them become too accustomed to people.

“We really want to minimize disturbance to the bears,” he said. “We have to take a lot of precautions, such as not taking the garbage out other than an hour or so before it’s picked up.”

Baar said that he snaps photos of the bears through an open window from roughly 20 feet away. He also has automatic photography equipment and video cameras set up around his home

More pictures can be found on Baar’s website.

Amateur photographer David Baar stressed the importance of not disturbing black bears that frequent the area near his home. Photo from davebaar.com