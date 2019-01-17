Stabbing victim Janelle Guyatt, left, outside a courthouse in Duncan. A Campbell River resident is trying to raise funds for Guyatt as she undergoes surgery. Black Press file photo

Campbell River resident asking for bottles and cans to help Island stabbing victim

Janelle Guyatt suffered serious injuries during a May 2016 knife attack

A Campbell River resident is asking for donations – including bottles and cans – to help an Island woman recovering from a brutal knife attack.

On Thursday, Jamie Dysart set up an account at Island Return It, a recycling depot on Willow Street in Campbellton, where locals can drop off their returnable containers in the name of stabbing victim Janelle Guyatt.

“All the proceeds go to her and her family to pay bills,” Dysart said.

READ MORE: Descoteau’s mother, girlfriend reflect on tribulations of murder trial

Guyatt, a resident of Duncan, suffered serious injuries in a May 2016 knife attack and has undergone three surgeries since then, according to a GoFundMe page set up in her name. Her boyfriend, 20-year-old Derek Descoteau, was also stabbed multiple times and died of his wounds.

A fourth surgery planned for later this month will leave Guyatt unable to work for 8-10 months, said Dysart. Costs including trips to Vancouver for medical attention have also put a burden on Guyatt’s family, she said.

Colin John is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the case.

READ MORE: Prosecution in Colin John murder trial wrapping up in Duncan

A GoFundMe campaign, launched in late December, has so far raised more than $1,600 towards a goal of $10,000 for Guyatt. Those who want to help by other means can also contact Kristina Tkachuk, a friend of the Descoteau family, at 250-738-0311.

