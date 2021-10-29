Campbell River Remembrance Day ceremony to honour Veterans past and present

Campbell River Remembrance Day Ceremony 2019 — the last one when a crowd was welcome. Campbell River Mirror file photo

The Campbell River Legion is once again planning a smaller, more private Remembrance Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph at Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Nov. 11. But like last year, the public are being discouraged from attending because of the pandemic, said Alain Chatigny, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137 vice-president and service officer.

“It’s not going to be like previous years; it’s going to be like last year, just a small ceremony remembering fallen comrades,” said Chatigny. “It’s unfortunate, but that’s the only way we can do it.”

There will be a small delegation involved in the setup and ceremony that will include last post, colour ceremony, and a minute of silence. There will be no parades, however.

Also, because of public health restrictions, the Legion will not be opened to the public.

“We would have to turn people down as soon as we’re at full capacity,” he said. “We don’t want to do that, in the event there’s still some veterans left outside.”

Any businesses or individuals who have ordered a wreath are being asked to wait until after the ceremony to lay them down at the Cenotaph. Alternatively, Legion members can pre-position wreaths before the ceremony starts.

Chatigny is still waiting to confirm whether the ceremony will be able to be broadcast on television.

