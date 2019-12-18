Campbell River RCMP want to reunite hockey bag with its owner

The Campbell River RCMP want to return this hockey bag to its rightful owner. If you are a hockey player that knows of a lonely hockey bag with the Westside Warriors logo on it and can describe the contents of the bag, call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Campbell River RCMP photo

Campbell River RCMP are looking to locate … a hockey player.

“Several members at the detachment have stated I play hockey”, said Const. Maury Tyre, “but they just aren’t the player we really need.”

On Wednesday, (Dece. 18th), Campbell River RCMP located a hockey bag stuffed with gear and would like to return the bag to it’s rightful owner.

If you are a hockey player that knows of a lonely hockey bag with the Westside Warriors logo on it and can describe the contents of the bag, call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. They will babysit the bag until they find the right player.

