Campbell River RCMP urge stores to train employees to spot fake money

Multiple incidents of counterfeit cash being passed in the city recently

Police are asking business owners in Campbell River to alert their staff to the possibility of fake money being used by sly customers.

Const. Maury Tyre said there have been multiple counterfeit bills passed in the city recently, and noted businesses who take those bills are stuck with the financial loss.

“It is extremely important for business owners to train employees how to identify counterfeit bills to ensure that they do not make their way into the system,” Tyre said.

The Bank of Canada Currency Website can be a good resource for cashiers who might come into contact with funny money.

Simple policies in stores can also reduce the risk of people trying to pass large bills, like $100 and $50 dollar notes.

“Some stores will choose not to take them,”Tyre said. “While others request ID in order to take a large bill as payment.

“When asked for ID, most criminal elements will not be willing to share and will move on.”

Special lights and pens can also be used by companies, but Tyre said a little training, and staff taking the extra second or two to examine a bill, can prevent the use of counterfeits adequately.


