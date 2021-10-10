Campbell River RCMP. Black Press File Photo

Campbell River RCMP turn triple-play

Officer arrests three men accused of stealing

A Campbell River RCMP officer had a once-in-a-career opportunity last week when he arrested three men within a matter of minutes.

According to Const. Maury Tyre, the officer was on patrol close to Nunn’s Creek Park on Tuesday, Oct. 5, when he noticed a shopping cart full of goods covered by a blanket at a bus stop.

Shortly afterwards he spotted a man trying to take the cart into a nearby woods, and after a quick investigation arrested him for possession of stolen property.

“As the officer was returning the goods to the nearby store, a male darted out the front doors with a full cart of goods that hadn’t been paid for and was quickly snagged by the officer and arrested for theft,” Tyre said.

When the RCMP officer entered the store to continue the investigation, staff pointed out another male who was alleged to have been concealing goods in his clothing, and he too was arrested.

The third arrest was more difficult to execute.

“Unlike the other individuals, this male felt it was his right to try to remove things from the store without paying and an extended struggle ensued on the produce department floor,” Tyre said.

Following the policing triple play, charges are being sought for possession of stolen property, theft, breach of release order, obstruction, and assault of a police officer.


