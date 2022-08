Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in connection with recent property crime and fraud incidents that have occurred in the Campbell River area.

Police circulated a picture of Caucasian male in a hat whom they wish to identify.

If you have any information about the identity of this man or where he may be located, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

