UPDATE: Missing teen found

UPDATE: A Campbell River teen who had been reported missing has been found according to the local RCMP.

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kiedis Wynd.

Wynd left his home in central Campbell River at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 on his white Giant mountain bike and has not been heard from since.

Wynd is described as:

  • Caucasian Male
  • 5 ft 7 inches tall with wavy brown hair and green eyes
  • Medium build
  • Believed to be with his Giant Revel Mountain bike pictured below
  • Possibly wearing a green hoody and dark jacket

If you have seen Kiedis Wynd or have any idea where he may be please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Police and his family are very concerned for his well being.

Campbell River

 

