UPDATE: Missing teen found

UPDATE: A Campbell River teen who had been reported missing has been found according to the local RCMP.
The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kiedis Wynd.
Wynd left his home in central Campbell River at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 on his white Giant mountain bike and has not been heard from since.
Wynd is described as:
- Caucasian Male
- 5 ft 7 inches tall with wavy brown hair and green eyes
- Medium build
- Believed to be with his Giant Revel Mountain bike pictured below
- Possibly wearing a green hoody and dark jacket
If you have seen Kiedis Wynd or have any idea where he may be please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Police and his family are very concerned for his well being.
