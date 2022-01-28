UPDATE: Missing teen found

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Kiedis Wynd.If you have seen Kiedis Wynd or have any idea where he may be please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Police and his family are very concerned for his well being.Photo contributed

UPDATE: A Campbell River teen who had been reported missing has been found according to the local RCMP.

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kiedis Wynd.

Wynd left his home in central Campbell River at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 on his white Giant mountain bike and has not been heard from since.

Wynd is described as:

Caucasian Male

5 ft 7 inches tall with wavy brown hair and green eyes

Medium build

Believed to be with his Giant Revel Mountain bike pictured below

Possibly wearing a green hoody and dark jacket

If you have seen Kiedis Wynd or have any idea where he may be please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Police and his family are very concerned for his well being.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River