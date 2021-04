Campbell River RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Skylar Clow. RCMP photo

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Skylar Clow.

Clow has a warrant stemming from an October 24, 2020, occurrence where he was charged with driving while suspended and two counts of obstructing police.

If you know where Mr. Clow is, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Campbell RiverRCMP