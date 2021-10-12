Campbell River RCMP seeking man wanted on multiple charges

The Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Presley Peter Billy who is wanted in connection with multiple charges of Weapons Possession and Mischief.

Billy is described in a RCMP press release as a 20-year-old male; approximately six feet tall with a slender build; shoulder length or longer black hair that is often kept in a pony tail.

If you know the whereabouts of Billy or have information where he may possibly be, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

IN OTHER NEWS: Campbell River RCMP turn triple-play

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP