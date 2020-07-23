Campbell River RCMP seek help to find stolen motorcycle

The Campbell River RCMP are looking to reunite a KLR 650 motorbike with it’s Campbell River owner and needs the public’s help to do so.

The all black KLR 650 was stolen outside Walmart at 1477 Island Highway in Campbell River on July 20th, 2020 at approximately 8:30 pm.

“It is our hope that somebody in the community knows who has the motorbike,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “I’ve talked to the owner and the bike means a great deal to him as it’s associated with so many good memories. Please if you’ve seen the bike or know it’s whereabouts, contact us at the Campbell River RCMP office.”

If you have any information please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Community update

Campbell River RCMP responded to 417 calls for service in the week of July 22, which is up from 347 the year before.

The detachment would like to remind people that impaired driving is just not an acceptable action. In the past week, RCMP have removed nine vehicles and drivers from the roads for various levels of impairment.

“If you are drinking or doing any kind of drugs that impair your ability to drive, put your keys away and call a cab or call a friend, but please just don’t drive,” Tyre said.

Also over the last week, RCMP responded to a call for a man who drove his vehicle off the road into a small ravine on Quinsam road. The incident occurred in the early hours of July 20, 2020. The driver was issued tickets for several infractions due to the incident, and it is believed that alcohol and drugs were contributing factors in the crash.

