Campbell River RCMP seek help in locating missing person

Kevin Muchikekwanape last seen in Campbell River on Feb. 20

Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing person.

Kevin Muchikekwanape, 44, was last seen in Campbell River on Feb. 20 and reported missing on Feb. 23, according to an RCMP media release.

Police say that Muchikekwanape has only a few acquaintances in Campbell River, and that he moved here in December with his girlfriend, a long-time local resident.

READ MORE: Campbell River teen Jordan Holling still missing one year later

READ MORE: North Cowichan and Duncan RCMP searching for missing man

He’s described as five-foot-eleven and 122 pounds with hazel eyes. He has very short black hair and is almost bald.

Police say he’s reported to have “little money, no vehicle and has no belongings with him.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local police. Campbell River RCMP can be reached at 250-286-6221.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter