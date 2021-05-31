Campbell River RCMP seek assistance in locating Tyler Sacht

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 40 year old male Tyler Everett Sacht.

Sacht is described as:

– 6 ft 2 inches tall

– 180 lbs Average build

– Sandy blonde hair

– Wears glasses

– Sacht may appear to move slow due to physical limitations.

He is associated with a 2009 Silver Volkswagen Jetta with a BC Licence Plate GW296V and is known to frequent logging roads in the Brown’s Bay and Menzies areas.

Police are very concerned about Mr. Sacht’s safety. If he is seen or if you have any information about his well being, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

