Police are seeking the whereabouts of Dorothy “Dot” Lewis, 86, who was discovered missing from her Beaver Lodge Road home in Campbell River, Monday, Feb. 3 If you see Lewis or have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. If possible, stay with her until police arrive. Contributed photo

Missing elderly woman has been found safe

RCMP confirm that she has been located.

UPDATE 1:54 p.m.: RCMP confirm that Dorothy Lewis has been found safe.

Campbell River RCMP were seeking public assistance in locating an 86-year-old woman who walked away from her residence earlier this morning and has not been located.

At 11 a.m. this morning, Campbell River RCMP frontline officers were called to a residence on Beaver Lodge Road near Kits Crescent, Campbell River after a family member discovered that Dorothy “Dot” Lewis, 86, was not at home as expected.

Dorothy’s family and police were concerned for her well-being and asked for public assistance in locating her.

