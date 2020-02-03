Missing elderly woman has been found safe

RCMP confirm that she has been located.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Dorothy “Dot” Lewis, 86, who was discovered missing from her Beaver Lodge Road home in Campbell River, Monday, Feb. 3 If you see Lewis or have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. If possible, stay with her until police arrive. Contributed photo

UPDATE 1:54 p.m.: RCMP confirm that Dorothy Lewis has been found safe.

Campbell River RCMP were seeking public assistance in locating an 86-year-old woman who walked away from her residence earlier this morning and has not been located.

At 11 a.m. this morning, Campbell River RCMP frontline officers were called to a residence on Beaver Lodge Road near Kits Crescent, Campbell River after a family member discovered that Dorothy “Dot” Lewis, 86, was not at home as expected.

Dorothy’s family and police were concerned for her well-being and asked for public assistance in locating her.

