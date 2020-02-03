Missing elderly woman has been found safe

UPDATE 1:54 p.m.: RCMP confirm that Dorothy Lewis has been found safe.
Campbell River RCMP were seeking public assistance in locating an 86-year-old woman who walked away from her residence earlier this morning and has not been located.
At 11 a.m. this morning, Campbell River RCMP frontline officers were called to a residence on Beaver Lodge Road near Kits Crescent, Campbell River after a family member discovered that Dorothy “Dot” Lewis, 86, was not at home as expected.
Dorothy’s family and police were concerned for her well-being and asked for public assistance in locating her.
