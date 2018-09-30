Campbell River RCMP searching for missing Comox Valley man

Daniel ‘Eli’ Gordey failed to return home after visiting the Loveland Bay area west of Campbell River

Daniel ‘Eli’ Gordey was reported missing on Sept. 28, 2018. Photo courtesy of Campbell River RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP is looking for a missing man from the Comox Valley.

Daniel ‘Eli’ Gordey, 37, of Comox was reported missing on Sept. 28 after he was in the Loveland Bay area west of Campbell River and failed to return home.

Police located Gordey’s vehicle, a gray 2010 Toyota Matrix, in the vicinity. A search of the area has been in place since that time.

Gordey is described as a caucasian male, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11” tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Gordey is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.