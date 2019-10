Kelly Mcleod last seen in the Campbellton area

Campbell River RCMP are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Kelly Mcleod was last seen in the Campbellton area. He is often seen riding a bicycle towing a trailer.

He is described as a caucasian male in his 50s with black and grey unkempt shoulder-length hair and stands about 5’5” with a slight build.

RCMP ask that anyone with information on where Mcleod may be contact the local detachment at 250-286-6221.