Campbell River RCMP respond to complaints of animals in hot vehicles or needing water

Police warn of animal cruelty charges but caution against taking the law into your own hands

As the summer months approach, police are warning local residents about the dangers faced by pets in hot weather.

“In recent weeks the Campbell River RCMP has already responded to several complaints of animals being left in hot vehicles or tethered outside public locales needing water,” the local police said in a May 21 media release.

Cruelty to animal charges can result from “allowing an animal to enter into distress,” the release said.

But police also cautioned local residents to think twice before they take the law into their own hands, suggesting instead that people reach out to authorities including the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) or local police.

“The RCMP would like to advise people that taking actions against someone else’s property or their animals could put themselves in danger and escalate a situation,” the release said. “It could also result in charges if the person intervenes in an inappropriate manner.”

The BC SPCA’s contact number to report animals in distress is 1-855-622-7722.

“For all the responsible and loving pet owners in the community it’s important to remember, the heat in a vehicle or tied up outside by the hot blacktop can be deadly for your furry loved ones, so in the warm months it’s best to leave your pets at home.”

