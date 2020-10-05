Campbell River RCMP remind door-to-door solicitors of best practices

Campbell River RCMP are reminding door-to-door solicitors of best practices following several complaints received over the weekend. Pixabay photo

Knock, knock. Who’s there?

That’s the question several homeowners had for RCMP following solicitations by a lawn care company last weekend.

Fortunately, Campbell River RCMP said in a press release, the person soliciting door-to-door over the weekend was a legitimate member of the company.

But the calls have spurred the RCMP to remind solicitors of a few best practices when working door-to-door in the community.

First up, RCMP said, is to let the local detachment know where you will be working within the community as well as providing a “solid” description of yourself.

Solicitors are also reminded to carry official identification, something that identifies them as a member of the company or charity they are working for.

“Following these simple steps can cut down on RCMP investigations and alleviate homeowners’ fears,” said the press release.

Homeowners with concerns about solicitors can call their parent company, or the local RCMP at 250-286-6221 to check their validity.

