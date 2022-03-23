Two men are accused of stealing fishing equipment from moored boats at the Campbell River Harbour. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Two men are accused of stealing fishing equipment from moored boats at the Campbell River Harbour. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River RCMP recover $2,500 in stolen fishing equipment

Two men suspected of thieving from moored boats were arrested on March 22

A Campbell River RCMP officer was able to reel in a couple suspected thieves in the early hours of Tuesday, March 2022.

A call came in at 2 a.m. telling the police two men dressed in black were coming up from the docks by the BC Ferries terminal carrying fishing rods.

The caller believed the items were stolen from boats moored at the dock.

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP responding to more calls than ever before

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP shoplifting sting nabs prolific offenders

“Members were responding to multiple calls in the community at the time, including an impaired driving investigation, a breach of probation investigation, and a missing person’s investigation,” Const. Maury Tyre said. “With the other calls ongoing, only one officer could be freed up into the downtown core to seek out the suspected thieves.”

The officer was able to flag down members of the Footprints downtown security patrol who were also in the area, and asked them to keep an eye out for two suspects with fishing rods.

Minutes later, the security patrol notified police that they had seen the two suspects, and the police officer was able to locate and detain the two men for a theft investigation.

Both suspects had multiple outstanding warrants, and were taken into custody.

“Approximately $2500 worth of fishing gear was also recovered,” Tyre said. “And police are continuing the investigation into the alleged theft in order to recommend charges.”


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMPtheft

Previous story
A month in, Ukraine fights on, makes Moscow pay a high price
Next story
1-in-3 B.C. health-care workers plan to quit within the next 2 years: poll

Just Posted

Two men are accused of stealing fishing equipment from moored boats at the Campbell River Harbour. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River RCMP recover $2,500 in stolen fishing equipment

Members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation and supporters rally outside the B.C. Supreme Court before the start of an Indigenous land title case in Vancouver on Monday, March 21, 2022. The lawsuit brought by the First Nation against the provincial government seeks to reclaim part of its territory on Nootka Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. government disputes Nootka Island land claim by Vancouver Island First Nation

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney called the agreement “a meaningful win for the lives of Canadians.” Photo courtesy Youtube.
Confidence and Supply agreement ‘meaningful win’ for Canadians — MP Blaney

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines