Campbell River RCMP recover $2,500 in stolen fishing equipment

Two men suspected of thieving from moored boats were arrested on March 22

Two men are accused of stealing fishing equipment from moored boats at the Campbell River Harbour. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

A Campbell River RCMP officer was able to reel in a couple suspected thieves in the early hours of Tuesday, March 2022.

A call came in at 2 a.m. telling the police two men dressed in black were coming up from the docks by the BC Ferries terminal carrying fishing rods.

The caller believed the items were stolen from boats moored at the dock.

“Members were responding to multiple calls in the community at the time, including an impaired driving investigation, a breach of probation investigation, and a missing person’s investigation,” Const. Maury Tyre said. “With the other calls ongoing, only one officer could be freed up into the downtown core to seek out the suspected thieves.”

The officer was able to flag down members of the Footprints downtown security patrol who were also in the area, and asked them to keep an eye out for two suspects with fishing rods.

Minutes later, the security patrol notified police that they had seen the two suspects, and the police officer was able to locate and detain the two men for a theft investigation.

Both suspects had multiple outstanding warrants, and were taken into custody.

“Approximately $2500 worth of fishing gear was also recovered,” Tyre said. “And police are continuing the investigation into the alleged theft in order to recommend charges.”



