The local RCMP is closing its office on Friday while administrators are in training, but regular police services will still be available. Black Press file photo

Campbell River RCMP office temporarily closed on Friday

Local detachment’s office services resume Monday following training for administrators

The administrative office of the Campbell River RCMP detachment will be temporarily closed for regular business services on Friday, according to the City of Campbell River.

Anyone who needs to report a police incident in person can use a telephone that’s installed at the front of the building, said detachment services supervisor Shakila Manzoor. Police will be available on-site as usual, she said.

“We always have members here available,” said Manzoor.

The closure is taking place because administrators will be in training, Mazoor said.

She added that services are the same as during weekends, when the administrative office is closed.

The office will be open for regular business hours – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – until the end of the day on Thursday, and regular hours resume on Monday.

The Campbell River RCMP detachment is located at 275 South Dogwood St.

