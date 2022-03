911 emergency lines are still in service and calls will be responded to as per usual

The Campbell River RCMP’s non-emergency line (250-286-6221) is being temporarily redirected to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment while repairs to the phone system are being undertaken.

911 emergency lines are still in service, and calls will be responded to as per usual.

Telus is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

