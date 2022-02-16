Campbell River RCMP non-emergency line could see disruptions Wednesday morning

911 calls will still go through to dispatch

The Campbell River RCMP non-emergency phone line will be down for roughly an hour on Wednesday morning.

Starting around 9:30 a.m., the RCMP’s non-emergency line may be non functional for some people who are trying to call in. The issue will be resolved quickly, as the detachment is only changing over to a new system.

All 911 calls will still go through to the dispatch centre.

The issue is expected to be resolved relatively quickly.

RELATED: Missing woman found



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News