The Campbell River RCMP non-emergency line may see some disruptions Wednesday morning. Selected focus .

The Campbell River RCMP non-emergency line may see some disruptions Wednesday morning. Selected focus .

Campbell River RCMP non-emergency line could see disruptions Wednesday morning

911 calls will still go through to dispatch

The Campbell River RCMP non-emergency phone line will be down for roughly an hour on Wednesday morning.

Starting around 9:30 a.m., the RCMP’s non-emergency line may be non functional for some people who are trying to call in. The issue will be resolved quickly, as the detachment is only changing over to a new system.

All 911 calls will still go through to the dispatch centre.

The issue is expected to be resolved relatively quickly.

RELATED: Missing woman found


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Previous story
Advocates say Canada can’t save struggling B.C. salmons stocks without Alaska’s help
Next story
RCMP: 4 facing conspiracy to murder charges in wake of Alberta border blockade

Just Posted

Tyler Turner races during the Para-Snowboard world cup event at Big White last weekend. Photo courtesy Andrew Jay
Five years after accident, Campbell Riverite going to first Paralympics

Campbell River RCMP Detachment. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River RCMP responding to more calls than ever before

School District 72 board office. Contributed photo
Campbell River school district budgeting an extra million for on-call teachers costs

The Campbell River RCMP non-emergency line may see some disruptions Wednesday morning. Selected focus .
Campbell River RCMP non-emergency line could see disruptions Wednesday morning