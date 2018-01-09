Campbell River RCMP make two arrests after violent hotel room invasion

A male victim was injured during a violent invasion of a room at the Coast Discovery Inn on Saturday afternoon.

A male victim sustained significant injuries as a result of the attack, Campbell River RCMP report. The male victim was transported to hospital and treated for his injuries. A female victim was also injured during the home invasion.

While no formal charges have as yet been laid, police have arrested two individuals involved in the crime and are further investigating this incident.

“This heinous crime is believed to be a targeted attack and we do not consider the general public to be at risk,” said Insp. Jeff Preston.