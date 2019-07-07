Campbell River RCMP looks for help with two cases from Canada Day weekend

An ‘erratic driver’ smashed a fence near the sportsplex and a digger Hydro equipment north of town

This fence was damaged by a 2000s model Ford Ranger driving erratically near the Sportsplex on the afternoon of June 28, according to Campbell River RCMP. Image courtesy RCMP

Campbell River RCMP were kept busy over the Canada Day long weekend, responding to a whopping 230 calls for service.

But they are now asking for the public’s help with two of those cases, in particular.

The first is what police are calling an incident that is extremely concerning because of its proximity to a popular park frequented by local kids.

On June 28 at 4:30 p.m., according to RCMP, police responded to a report of a blue Ford Ranger extended cab driving erratically in the 1900 block of Penfield Rd. The vehicle came around a corner at a high rate of speed and smashed into a fence causing significant damage, then backed up and drove off.

RCMP spokesperson Cst. Maury Tyre says the area is “frequented by children accessing the west side of Willow Point Sportsplex and could have had tragic consequences.”

The vehicle in question is a 2000s model blue or purple Ford Ranger with a white canopy. Witnesses say two “young caucasion males” were in the truck at the time of the collision, according to RCMP, and the truck will likely have damage to its front end from colliding with the fence.

The second incident the RCMP is looking for help with surrounds the use of a digger near the Roberts Lake rest area.

An RCMP release says the incident “likely occurred in the late hours of July 2 or early hours of July 3. A member of the public managed to start and attempted to operate a digger from the highway work sight in the area. In doing so, this individual caused extensive damage to Hydro lines and a power pole.”

“The careless way in which the individuals involved conducted themselves put the public at great risk and they could have easily harmed themselves, too, ” Tyre says, asking for anyone with information to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.


