Campbell River RCMP looking for tips following alleged credit card thefts

Police ask for help in identifying individuals shown in surveillance images

Police are asking for help in identifying two people shown in surveillance images following the alleged theft of several credit cards.

Campbell River Crime Stoppers said that around Jan. 11, several credit cards were stolen from the area of McPhedran Road.

The credit cards were then used at multiple retail locations in town, according to Crime Stoppers.

Photos released by Crime Stoppers on Feb. 11 show two individuals, both of them bundled up in hooded sweaters and flannel coats, one them facing away from the camera.

“Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals seen in these photos, believed to be using these credit cards,” Crime Stoppers said.

“There will likely be more photos to come, though somebody may recognize these people by clothing, or may have further details that can assist in this investigation.”

No additional details have been released.

The group asked anyone with information to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, using the hotline 1-800-222-8477 or the Crime Stoppers website.

