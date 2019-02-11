Image released by Campbell River Crime Stoppers on Feb. 11, 2019

Campbell River RCMP looking for tips following alleged credit card thefts

Police ask for help in identifying individuals shown in surveillance images

Police are asking for help in identifying two people shown in surveillance images following the alleged theft of several credit cards.

Campbell River Crime Stoppers said that around Jan. 11, several credit cards were stolen from the area of McPhedran Road.

The credit cards were then used at multiple retail locations in town, according to Crime Stoppers.

Photos released by Crime Stoppers on Feb. 11 show two individuals, both of them bundled up in hooded sweaters and flannel coats, one them facing away from the camera.

READ MORE: Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ seized by Campbell River RCMP in search

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot, Anonymoose

“Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals seen in these photos, believed to be using these credit cards,” Crime Stoppers said.

“There will likely be more photos to come, though somebody may recognize these people by clothing, or may have further details that can assist in this investigation.”

No additional details have been released.

The group asked anyone with information to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, using the hotline 1-800-222-8477 or the Crime Stoppers website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Image released by Campbell River Crime Stoppers on Feb. 11, 2019

Previous story
Second snow warning calls for 15-25 centimetres for B.C.’s south coast
Next story
Cat was starved, burned and dumped alleges Okanagan woman

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River dancers amaze during two-night showcase

CR DanceXtreme Inc. performs at Tidemark Theatre ahead of competitions

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

Fire department called as precautionary measure, says Husky Energy

Strathcona Regional District releases emergency system test results

More than 86 per cent of notifications were picked up or went to machine on Jan. 31

Awards doled out at Oyster River Fire’s annual banquet

Oyster River Fire Rescue held its 2018 Annual Awards Banquet on Jan.… Continue reading

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read