Campbell River RCMP responded to a knife attack on Sunday morning. Campbell River RCMP photo

Campbell River RCMP responded to a knife attack on Sunday morning. Campbell River RCMP photo

Campbell River RCMP looking for additional eye witnesses to Sunday morning knife attack

35-year-old man living on the street received ‘life threatening gash’

Campbell River RCMP are looking for additional eye witnesses to a knife attack in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 7.

Officers responded to a call in the city’s downtown core at 1:39 a.m, and found a 35-year-old man with a ‘serious, life-threatening gash to his arm.’

The victim – who had been living on the streets – was transported to hospital where his wounds were treated.

He is now in stable condition.

READ MORE: Two Vancouver Island men sentenced to 6 years for fatal hammer attack on friend

READ MORE: No emergency weather shelter yet for unhoused Campbell Riverites

“The investigation is ongoing and it is believed to be an isolated incident,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “At this point in time, we are looking to talk to any eyewitnesses that have not identified themselves to police.”

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime, can contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultCampbell RiverRCMP

Previous story
The Burden: veterans’ injuries take toll on families and caregivers
Next story
The Streets: Ottawa faces calls to step up on veteran homelessness

Just Posted

A wind warning has been issued for most of Vancouver Island for Monday night, Nov. 8, 2021. Gusting winds could cause power outages and other damage. (Citizen file)
Wind warning issued for Vancouver Island

The location of the Cutter Cove Towboat Reserve (in orange) within the Chatham Channel. BC Marine Conservation Analysis Data. Map by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Tlowitsis Nation and Council of Marine Carriers agree on tugboat reserve repositioning

This is the artwork of 20-year-old Ezekiel, oldest son of Shashi’s cousin. He has captured a picture of life in a refugee camp as an aspiring artist. What this picture doesn’t tell you is that food from the NGO each month only lasts half the month, with no opportunity for work - they can only hope to find something to trade or sell to buy additional food. Photo supplied by Campbell River Christian Life Fellowship Church
Turkey dinner, auction held to help bring refugees to Canada

MV Tachek had to skip a pair of sailings this morning due to high winds. BC Ferries photo
UPDATE: Poor weather results in ferry cancellations between Quadra Island and Cortes Island