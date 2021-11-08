Campbell River RCMP looking for additional eye witnesses to Sunday morning knife attack

Campbell River RCMP are looking for additional eye witnesses to a knife attack in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 7.

Officers responded to a call in the city’s downtown core at 1:39 a.m, and found a 35-year-old man with a ‘serious, life-threatening gash to his arm.’

The victim – who had been living on the streets – was transported to hospital where his wounds were treated.

He is now in stable condition.

READ MORE: Two Vancouver Island men sentenced to 6 years for fatal hammer attack on friend

READ MORE: No emergency weather shelter yet for unhoused Campbell Riverites

“The investigation is ongoing and it is believed to be an isolated incident,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “At this point in time, we are looking to talk to any eyewitnesses that have not identified themselves to police.”

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime, can contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultCampbell RiverRCMP