RCMP said shots were fired at an unsanctioned grad party at a Fry Lake campsite on Saturday, May 28. Google Maps image

RCMP said shots were fired at an unsanctioned grad party at a Fry Lake campsite on Saturday, May 28. Google Maps image

Campbell River RCMP look into shots fired at campground grad party

Non-party goers attended the site, fired a gun into the air, and damaged some vehicles

Campbell River RCMP responded to a gun incident at a campground outside of the city in the early hours of Saturday, May 28.

“At approximately 3 a.m., RCMP were called to a Fry Lake group campsite by an In Reach communicator message that advised of shots fired into the air,” said RCMP spokesperson Maury Tyre.

The campsite was being used for an unsanctioned grad party, he added.

READ MORE: Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

READ MORE: Gas heater explosions mistaken for gun fire at Campbell River Walmart

Police are still investigating the incident, but Tyre said it’s clear that people from outside the party attended the site, fired a rifle or shotgun into the air, and damaged cars that were parked by means other than the firearm.

“It’s unclear at this time what motives drove the suspects to the decisions they made,” Tyre said. “But no matter the reason, use of a firearm in such a fashion is a serious offence and is being investigated as such.”


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RivergunsRCMP

Previous story
Three Nanaimo men charged after ‘dark web’ drug-trafficking bust
Next story
Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Just Posted

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BREAKING: B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

RCMP said shots were fired at an unsanctioned grad party at a Fry Lake campsite on Saturday, May 28. Google Maps image
Campbell River RCMP look into shots fired at campground grad party

A young woman awaits her next move after arriving at the Polish-Ukraine border. Photo by Darrell McKay
Campbell River man witnesses refugees’ heartbreak and relief at Ukrainian border

Campbell River fire department will be teaching people about FireSmart plants this weekend. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire Department to tag FireSmart plants at local garden centres