Campbell River RCMP limit fingerprinting service to essential service workers temporarily

Campbell River RCMP is limiting criminal record check fingerprinting to essential service workers until April 19 due to COVID-19. Stock image

Effective April 1, to April 19, Criminal Record Check fingerprint services will only be only available to essential service workers from the Campbell River RCMP.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but this change is a result of recent changes to BC Health protocols in the province with the intention of limiting COVID-19 exposure to staff and the public,” detachment media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre says.

If you have any questions, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

