Campbell River RCMP issue statement in support of a peaceful rally and against racism

The Campbell River RCMP issued a statement in support of a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally set for Saturday and reaffirmed its commitment to stand against discrimination in the community

A statement released Friday by the RCMP says the death in the U.S. of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, has sparked a torrent of emotions for so many.

Protests, rallies, and sadly, riots have occurred not only in America but around the world. A rally is taking place in Campbell River on Saturday, June 6.

SEE: Silent protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter to be held in Campbell River on weekend

The Campbell River RCMP supports this peaceful rally, all the while encouraging the public to stay safe and use social distancing.

“We acknowledge that racism is alive here in Canada and want to reassure the public that the RCMP does not condone behaviour which discriminates against an individual in any capacity. We do not tolerate bullying of any kind, period,” says Insp. Jeff Preston. “This is the time to show compassion and empathy for one another and not hatred.”

Preston added It’s important to recognize that as a group, the Campbell River RCMP strives to better serve everyone in our community no matter their race, gender, faith, or sexual orientation, Preston said. We will continue to support the people in the city we call home in the most positive way we can.

The Black Lives Matter Rally is scheduled for June 6 at 11 a.m. in Spirit Square, according to one of the event organizers, Taylor Ellis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverprotestRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change
Next story
Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP issue statement in support of a peaceful rally and against racism

The Campbell River RCMP issued a statement in support of a peaceful… Continue reading

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

Campbell River karate instructor takes lessons outside the dojo

Northwest Shito-Kai’s Nigel Nikolaisen embracing alternative teaching methods during pandemic

Nine passengers on first flight after Campbell River airport reopens

Pacific Coastal flight 715 arrived from Vancouver on Tuesday morning

Danger tree removal work in progress along Sayward Highway 19

Delays up to 30 minutes expected between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 5

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

End of an Era: Tofino hair studio closes shop

“We were getting excited to start ramping up and then all of sudden we had to close our doors.”

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Most Read