Campbell River RCMP issue statement in support of a peaceful rally and against racism

The Campbell River RCMP issued a statement in support of a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally set for Saturday and reaffirmed its commitment to stand against discrimination in the community

A statement released Friday by the RCMP says the death in the U.S. of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, has sparked a torrent of emotions for so many.

Protests, rallies, and sadly, riots have occurred not only in America but around the world. A rally is taking place in Campbell River on Saturday, June 6.

The Campbell River RCMP supports this peaceful rally, all the while encouraging the public to stay safe and use social distancing.

“We acknowledge that racism is alive here in Canada and want to reassure the public that the RCMP does not condone behaviour which discriminates against an individual in any capacity. We do not tolerate bullying of any kind, period,” says Insp. Jeff Preston. “This is the time to show compassion and empathy for one another and not hatred.”

Preston added It’s important to recognize that as a group, the Campbell River RCMP strives to better serve everyone in our community no matter their race, gender, faith, or sexual orientation, Preston said. We will continue to support the people in the city we call home in the most positive way we can.

The Black Lives Matter Rally is scheduled for June 6 at 11 a.m. in Spirit Square, according to one of the event organizers, Taylor Ellis.

