Campbell River RCMP investigating possible attempted abduction

Campbell River RCMP are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a youth Thursday, Sept. 1, at approximately 10 a.m. on Holm Road in the Willow Point area.

Police are looking for the driver of a newer model white Mercedes cargo van with no side windows and no other markings. Plates were not obtained on the vehicle, but it was described as being dirty in the lower area of the van.

The male driver of the van reportedly engaged a youth in conversation seemingly to get youth into the van. The youth refused to do so and a passerby intervened. The van then left.

The RCMP are now looking for the van and the passerby who helped out.

Const. Maury Tyre told CTV that they hope to speak to the driver in an effort to clarify what happened, stating that sometimes these incidents are a misunderstanding that turn out be nothing.

If anyone in the area has any video footage of a van in the area around that time from doorbell cameras or dashcam footage, or sees a vehicle matching that description, you are asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

