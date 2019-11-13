Campbell River RCMP investigating after two stabbing incidents Tuesday night

Police are treating each case seperately and have one person in custody

Campbell River RCMP are investigating two separate stabbing incidents that took place Tuesday night.

The first stabbing was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near the Radiant Life Community Church on Cypress Street.

A man in his 30s was stabbed twice and taken to Campbell River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified and located a male suspect who is in custody. They are hoping to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the stabbing take place and have not already spoken to police.

Police were informed of the second stabbing just a couple blocks away behind the Campbell River Community Centre shortly after 10 p.m.

A man in his 20s was stabbed several times after an unprovoked attack by a man who has not been identified, police said.

The victim was transported to Campbell River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described by police as male, standing about 5’7” with shoulder-length grey hair and was wearing a grey jaket and jeans.

“These stabbings are very serious incidents,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “Removing individuals from the street who would do harm to others in this community is a top priority and any assistance the public can provide in these matters is greatly appreciated.”

Campbell River RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the attack or have video surveillance in the area to contact the detachment at 250-286-6221.

