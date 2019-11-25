Campbell River RCMP are investigating a fight between two women on the Homalco reserve that sent them both to hospital. File photo

Campbell River RCMP investigating after fight sends two women to hospital

Incident occurred early Sunday morning on Homalco reserve

Two women were treated for injuries following a fight with weapons on the Homalco reserve on the weekend, say Campbell River RCMP.

The police were called to the 1200 block of Bute Crescent at 6:55 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from injuries. The RCMP say the women are known to each other and were treated at Campbell River Hospital. One of the women was later transported to a hospital in Victoria with non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Maury Tyre says there are no safety concerns to the general public.

“This was an isolated incident,” he says.

The Campbell River Major Crimes Unit and general duty officers are still investigating the circumstances of the fight.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: Report of gunshots leads to discovery of man’s body in Campbell River

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP investigating after two stabbing incidents Tuesday night

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales welcome Island clubs for first home swim meet of the season

More than 150 swimmers attend CRKW Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens

Be prepared for the unpredictability of fall and winter weather, North Island highway contractor says

Shift into winter and slow down

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney selected as NDP party whip

Saturday, while attending the BC NDP convention in Victoria, federal NDP leader… Continue reading

Mosaic Forest Management announces forestry shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Campbell River Mountie who had gun pointed at head recognized for valour

Two other local police receive Awards for Meritorious Service

Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

Tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Coulson Aviation sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

Most Read