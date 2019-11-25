Campbell River RCMP investigating after fight sends two women to hospital

Campbell River RCMP are investigating a fight between two women on the Homalco reserve that sent them both to hospital. File photo

Two women were treated for injuries following a fight with weapons on the Homalco reserve on the weekend, say Campbell River RCMP.

The police were called to the 1200 block of Bute Crescent at 6:55 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from injuries. The RCMP say the women are known to each other and were treated at Campbell River Hospital. One of the women was later transported to a hospital in Victoria with non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Maury Tyre says there are no safety concerns to the general public.

“This was an isolated incident,” he says.

The Campbell River Major Crimes Unit and general duty officers are still investigating the circumstances of the fight.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them at 250-286-6221.

