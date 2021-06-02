Campbell River RCMP doing criminal record checks, fingerprinting again

Campbell River RCMP are doing criminal record checks again, a service that was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can book appointments to have their fingerprints taken as part of their request for police information checks.

“People require these security checks for certain jobs and volunteer positions,” said Staff Sgt. Wayne Baier. “We are pleased to once again provide these services to help people contribute their skills and time in service to our community.”

The checks will be available for Campbell River residents only, and only by appointment. Appointments are available from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Due to continuing pandemic safety protocols, the front door of the detachment remains locked to prevent crowding in the foyer,” reads a release from the RCMP. “People will be admitted to the building by using the outside buzzer to notify front counter staff of their arrival.”

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell RiverCoronavirusCrimeNewsRCMP