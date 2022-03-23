Campbell River RCMP attend two calls with drivers under the influence of drugs

Pair of men expected to be charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug

RCMP cruiser on scene at Willow Street and Island Highway in Campbell River. Submitted photo

Campbell River RCMP officers responded to a pair of calls where drivers were suspected to be under the influence of drugs on back-to-back days.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, March 21, officers were called to a report of a man asleep in a vehicle at the intersection of Island Highway and Willow Street.

“Concerned members of the public rendered medical aid to the individual and guided the car, which was still running, into a safe resting locale to avoid any collisions,” Const. Maury Tyre said.

The driver was treated at the scene by members of the Campbell River Fire Department and BC Ambulance Services.

While investigating the incident, police determined the driver of the vehicle was prohibited, so the vehicle was impounded.

Police further investigated the driver’s state, and will be recommending charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug.

READ MORE: ‘Lock your doors’ says Campbell River RCMP

READ MORE: Campbell River man charged with possession of drugs, prohibited device after two-month investigation

The next day, RCMP were notified of a black Honda Civic which had run a red light at Maple Street and 16th Avenue before ending up on the curb.

Tyre said multiple members of the public called in to report the same car as it sideswiped several vehicles when it continued on in the area.

The Civic finally came to a stop on 16th Avenue and a witness was able to stay with the driver until police could arrive.

“An investigation into the 53-year-old driver by a drug recognition expert indicated that the man was impaired by drugs and police will be recommending charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug,” Tyre said.

The constable praised community assistance in both instances.

“One, of the big messages we’ve really been trying to convey in the community is how important the eyes and ears of the citizens are in making a safer home for us all,” he said.

“We’d really like to thank everyone in the community that has become involved in efforts to make Campbell River safer.”

Anyone who wishes to report a crime or those who have information about ongoing criminal activity, are asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221, or in the case of an emergency call 911.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverdrugged drivingRCMP