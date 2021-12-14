Campbell River RCMP asking for help locating missing man

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding David Harold Budden.
The man in his 60s has some mobility issues and may come across as confused, a press release reported.
Budden was last seen shortly after midnight at the downtown Campbell River Tim Hortons.
The missing man is described as 5’11 with a slender build. He has medium length hair, which is brown and graying, and he wears glasses.
Police are concerned about Budden’s well bring, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 250-286-6221.
ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter