Ashlynne Patterson, 32, was last heard from on Feb. 8

Ashlynne Patterson is believed to be living in the Campbell River area. Submitted photo

Police are appealing to the public for help finding Ashlynne Patterson.

The 32-year old was last heard from on Feb.8, and is believe to be living in the Campbell River area.

She is 5-foot-seven with dark hair and green eyes, and may be wearing a nose ring.

Her family and the RCMP are concerned about her well being, and are asking anyone with information on where she may be to contact police at 250-286-6221.

